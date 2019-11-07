Deputies exchange gunfire with suspect inside Spiceland home

SPICELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Henry County deputies were fired upon after being called to a home in Spiceland after a domestic situation Wednesday night.

According to Henry County Chief Deputy Jay Davis, officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of West County Road 700 South around 7 p.m. after a man’s wife reported he “snapped” and began firing shots inside their home.

The woman was able to safely leave the home.

When officers arrived, the suspect fired shots at them through the door. Deputies exchanged gunfire and the suspect has gone silent since.

No officers have been injured while responding to the incident.

Henry County Sheriff Richard McCorkle said the incident remained “active” as of 10 p.m.