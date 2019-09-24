Downtown safety questioned after violent weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — It was a violent weekend in Indianapolis with 10 people shot in less than 24 hours.

Six of those people were shot Saturday night in one incident downtown. Police say the shooting near Illinois and West Maryland streets injured three adults and three juveniles — and some were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

With downtown being a hub for visitors, the risk of being caught in crossfire caused concerns for some people.

“I don’t know what the solution is, but the increase in violence has been very troubling,” said Dave Smith, who has worked and lived downtown for years.

“When I heard about the shooting, when I heard the location, I was not surprised because that area seems to be one that has been increasing,” Smith said.

“The violence seems to be coming from a younger and younger segment and that is also concerning,” Smith said.

Indianapolis has had an issue with violent crime, specifically shootings, for years. Some people who live and work downtown said Monday that, until now, it has felt like one of the safest areas in Indianapolis.

“I pretty much feel safe, but I am careful. I walk with a buddy to my parking lot,” said Vonetta Jones, who has works downtown.

Jones said Indianapolis is no different than any other city, “I just feel like there’s going to be random acts of violence and they could happen anywhere.”

Merritt Tompkins, who moved to the Indianapolis area from England, asaid he and others have been warned about certain areas, “I had a quick look on Google search and saw the recent shootings — really don’t want to take my in-laws there because it is quite frightening.”

Levi Long, who lives downtown, said he worries about being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“You don’t want to be the person that got shot and you had nothing to do with it,” Long said.

Polls on Twitter, Facebook

POLL: Do you think downtown Indianapolis is safe? After a violent weekend, some people are thinking hard about this question. What do you say? @WISH_TV — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) September 23, 2019