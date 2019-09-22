Suspect sought after 6 injured in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six people were injured Saturday night in a downtown shooting, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Illinois and Maryland streets.

Police say the victims were both adults and juveniles and they were taken to different hospitals in the area. Two victims are in critical condition, three suffered minor injuries and one person was seriously injured.

IMPD says officers responded to multiple shots fired and found six people were shot in different areas around the scene near the intersection of Illinois and Maryland streets.

Officers patrolling the area were able to respond quickly and help the victims.

According to police, the shooter shot southbound down Illinois Street before fleeing the scene.

Police say they are working with witnesses and victims to figure out what led up to the shooting and to identify a suspect.

They will also be reviewing surveillance video for clues.

IMPD says this type of violence will not be tolerated.

“It’s unacceptable for downtown. It’s not acceptable for anywhere in Indianapolis,” said IMPD public information officer Genae Cook. “This person just started shooting we don’t know why, we don’t know if there was a disturbance right beforehand. We’re still trying to learn that.”

IMPD says despite multiple people being shot, they don’t believe this is a mass shooting situation.

Three other victims were injured in two separate shootings hours later in Indianapolis. No suspect information has been released related to those shootings. All victims are in stable condition.