Investigation underway after shots fired in drive-by in Johnson Co.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigation after shots were fired in a drive-by.

Deputies say it occurred in the 5000 block of Old Smith Valley Road around 11:30 a.m.

Police are looking for a vehicle described as a “2005-2014 tan/beige Toyota Camry, with a donut tire on front drivers side.”

Investigators say two people were inside the vehicle. The driver is described as a white male wearing a ball cap and a white and blue shirt. The other person, believed to be the shooter, is described as a white male with blue eyes and a “music note tattoo” on his neck.