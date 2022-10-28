Crime Watch 8

Press conference on Delphi murders scheduled for Monday

by: Kyle Bloyd
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators will provide an update on the murder of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German.

Indiana State Police confirmed that the press conference will take place at 10 a.m. Monday.

Abby and Libby’s bodies were found on Feb. 14, 2017. No one has ever been charged for their murders.

Long on the radar of Indiana State Police is Kegan Kline. Eleven days after the discovery of the murders, state police served a search warrant while investigating a social media that police say has a connection to the Delphi victims. While investigators linked Kline to the account, he has not been charged for the murders of Abby and Libby.

