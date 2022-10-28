Crime Watch 8

Press conference on Delphi murders scheduled for Monday

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators will provide an update on the murder of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German.

Indiana State Police confirmed that the press conference will take place at 10 a.m. Monday.

News 8 will carry the press conference live.

Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then. Today is the day💜 — Kelsi German (@libertyg_sister) October 28, 2022

News 8 has reached out to the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office more for information.

Abby and Libby’s bodies were found on Feb. 14, 2017. No one has ever been charged for their murders.

Long on the radar of Indiana State Police is Kegan Kline. Eleven days after the discovery of the murders, state police served a search warrant while investigating a social media that police say has a connection to the Delphi victims. While investigators linked Kline to the account, he has not been charged for the murders of Abby and Libby.

This is a developing story and will be updated.