Federal employee accused of defrauding Social Security Administration, claiming false benefits, medical leave

A former Social Security Administration employee based in Anderson, Indiana, was facing federal charges after being accused of defrauding the organization over three years and stealing nearly $50,000 from 2019 to 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Social Security Administration employee has been charged with one count of wire fraud after officials say he defrauded the organization for over three years.

The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana made the announcement on Friday.

According to court documents, Christopher Markham, 40, had been employed by the administration and assigned to an office in Anderson.

Between February 2019, and June 2022, documents say Markham “made it appear” he was teleworking his full-time job for the SSA during regular workdays. But instead, he was working as a home inspector for his own company, Markham Inspection Services.

Markham continued to collect his full federal salary and benefits from the SSA at the time, attorneys said.

The release says Markham “routinely” performed home inspections, making it appear as though he was teleworking while working for the SSA, while hiding that he was not performing administrative work by allowing his wife and mother access to his Social Security Administration computer to send emails.

Markham submitted 53 fraudulent time reports and “falsified daily work logs” to his supervisors, documents say.

Further, Markham was accused of engaging in other fraud schemes to obtain emergency paid leave by claiming he was required to stay home to take care of his children. Instead, his children were in daycare and he was working for his business, according to court documents.

He also claimed benefits under the Family and Medical Leave Act, known as FMLA, making a false claim he was unable to work due to illness, but was still performing home inspections, the release says.

The Social Security Administration was defrauded of approximately $49,255.97, according to a statement.

The release didn’t say how long Markham worked for the SSA.

A court date for Markham has not been set.