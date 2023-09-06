Jury convicts student of attempted murder at North Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday the conviction of a student accused of stabbing another at North Central High School in 2021.

Wyatt Maxey was convicted of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife on school property resulting in bodily injury after a two-day jury trial.

At around 7:25 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2021, Washington Township Police officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at North Central High School, 1801 E. 86th St.

A 17-year-old boy with several stab wounds, including a wound to the brain and heart, was located by police in a school hallway and taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in critical condition, where he suffered from cardiac arrest.

According to witnesses, Maxey and the injured student, also a senior, had engaged in an argument on Instagram prior to the incident. During the argument, Maxey threatened to kill the student.

Witnesses told officers that a verbal altercation occurred between Maxey and the injured student, and when he attempted to run away, Maxey chased him into the school and stabbed him multiple times.

A witness who was with the 17-year-old at the time of the attack said Maxey called out as he was walking into school that morning, “Come on — let’s fight,” and, “Y’all got five seconds before I slice you.”

A school official witnessed the incident and attempted to pull Maxey off the 17-year-old, but could not separate the two.

Maxey was detained immediately following the incident.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

“This case is a gut-wrenching example of youth violence, and we are grateful that the victim of this incident survived his injuries due to the swift actions of school administrators and first responders. No student should fear for their life while at school, and no parent should share that fear. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated in our schools or community.” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a release

