Friend remembers Gary bar owner murdered at Indianapolis Waffle House

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crystal Kennebrew owned a bar in Gary.

She was in Indianapolis for Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game when she was shot and killed early Monday morning at a Waffle House on Lynhurst Avenue.

Darryl Brown knew Kennebrew for a decade. “We clicked instantly. I judge people by their spirit and all of that, and she always had a loving, sweet personality you can see from afar.”

Brown had an event in Gary over the weekend and invited Crystal, but she told brown she couldn’t be there since she was going to Indianapolis for All-Star Game weekend.

That was the last time he talked to her. “I was shocked, devastated. Everybody, we still cannot believe how someone so young, so full of energy and life, and so much potential. The city, man, what are we going to do?”

Although Kennebrew owned the bar in Gary, Brown said, she helped promote other bars and clubs that would host parties performers and events. “She cared about the community. People she meets, she treated equally, like she knew them, all the time.”

Five other people were injured in the shooting. It’s not clear if Kennebrew knew any of them.

Brown says the violence was senseless. “It angered me. It upset me disappointed me I’m mad. I’m sad. I got all these emotions going through my head.”

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Douglas Morning at 317-327-3475 or email him at couglas.morning@indy.gov.