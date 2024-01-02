Man arrested in New Year’s Day shooting that killed woman and Indianapolis firefighter

Justin Boyd was an engineer with the Indianapolis Fire Department. Indianapolis police announced an arrest Tuesday in the New Year's Day double homicide that took the lives of a woman and an off-duty member of the Indianapolis Fire Department. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

“IMPD arrested a man Monday night for his alleged role in Monday morning’s double homicide on the northwest side. More details will be forthcoming,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

IFD Chief Ernest Malone confirmed Monday that firefighter Justin Boyd was one of the two people found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle early that morning at Michigan Road and Grandview Drive.

Boyd, known as “JB,” was the engineer on Ladder 6 B Shift. He joined IFD in May 2014.

“Our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, most especially his wife and 2 children. Our heartfelt thoughts also go out to the family of the other victim involved in this tragedy. Please know you have our prayers as well,” IFD Chief Ernest Malone said in a statement.

“For those of us who served with Justin, we are at a complete loss for words. He will be sorely missed.”

Police did not share any details on the woman found inside the vehicle with Boyd. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release her name after her family members have been notified.