IMPD creates Use of Force Review Board

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has a new use of force review board.

Chief Randal Taylor made the announcement Friday afternoon.

The board will have the authority to review uses of force by an IMPD officer, whether a physical altercation, the deployment of a taser, or the use of a firearm. The Use of Force Review Board will only make an advisory finding, which will be limited to determining whether the officer’s actions were within departmental policy.

The police chief will have final authority to recommend discipline, subject to the oversight of the Civilian Police Merit Board.

