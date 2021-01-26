IMPD investigating business robbery with a person shot on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a business robbery with a person shot.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of West 86th Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police said a man entered a Qdoba, attempted to rob the business when some kind of a scuffle broke out and a shot was fired.

The suspect then exited through the back of Qdoba and then through a Skyline Chili next door and continued running across 86th Street.

There were no customers inside Qdoba during the attempted robbery and shooting, according to police.

A female employee was shot on the arm and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. She has already been released from the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.