IMPD: Man dies after being found shot outside apartment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead following a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 4000 block of Stratford Court around 3:30 a.m. That’s near 42nd Street and Brentwood Drive.

Officers arrived to find a man outside an apartment who had been shot.

Medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified by investigators.

IMPD has not released any suspect info at this time.