Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man in serious condition after shooting on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man has been shot on the city’s northwest side early Thursday morning.

It happened at the 2100 block of Gent Avenue. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say he was shot twice in one arm and once in the chest. They say he was found in a residence in serious condition, and he’s being transferred to a local hospital.

News 8 sent a crew to the scene however, no further information was provided regarding what led up to the shooting. The man’s identity was not provided.