IMPD: Person dies after found shot in neighborhood on east side

Illuminated blue police lights atop a police cruiser. (Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are conducting a death investigation of a person who was found shot Friday on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Just before 6 p.m., IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2100 Autumn Creek Drive. That is in the Autumn Creek neighborhood.

Police found a person shot and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. IMPD reported later Friday night that the person had died.

Police have not provided any further information.

Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.