Crime Watch 8

IMPD searching for man involved in 2021 double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a man they suspect is involved in a double homicide that killed two other men in 2021.

Police say Lamar Ball, 33, is wanted for the murders of 23-year-old Justice Wills and 20-year-old Eric Colvin. On June 28, 2021, police say they received reports about a crash at the 9800 block of Woodsmall Drive. When they arrived, they found Wills and Colvin inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. After further investigation, both men died at the scene and police identified Ball as the suspect in the homicide.

On Oct. 12, police were granted a warrant for Ball’s arrest. IMPD is asking anyone who may know Ball’s whereabouts to contact IMPD Homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or call 911.

