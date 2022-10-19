Crime Watch 8

IMPD sergeant indicted by grand jury after accusation of stomping handcuffed homeless man on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Already suspended and facing state charges after being accused of stomping a handcuffed man in the face, an Indianapolis police sergeant has now been indicted by a grand jury for using excessive force against a homeless man.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Eric Huxley faces one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment comes more than a year after federal investigators first said they were looking into the case.

IMPD released body camera video of the situation at a press conference on Oct. 12, 2021. IMPD Chief Randal Taylor had learned of the incident six days prior and ordered an internal investigation.

Investigators say IMPD Officer Matthew Shores was attempting to arrest a “loud and disorderly” man on Monument Circle on Sept. 24, 2021 and called for backup.

Body-worn camera from Shores shows him take the man down while handcuffed, then another officer, identified by IMPD as Huxley, stomps on the man’s face as he is down on the ground.

Huxley was then charged in Marion County for official misconduct and battery. Both charges are felonies. He is set for a pretrial conference in the case on Oct. 26.

Huxley has remained suspended without pay since the accusations came to light. Chief Taylor has recommended Huxley’s firing to the Civilian Police Merit Board. The merit board will review Huxley’s employment once the criminal case is completed.

“I’m upset. It hurts me to see any of our officers treat someone the way you’re going to see here shortly,” Taylor said at the time. “My apology not only goes out to the men and women of IMPD that do it right but every other law enforcement officer in this state and in this country. Because I know these videos when they’re seen, there’s gonna be people that are going to say ‘that’s what they’re all like.’ Well, let me tell you. That’s not what they’re all like.”

According to court documents, Huxley said the stomp was an accident and that he intended to put his foot on the man’s shoulder.

The other two officers in the video, Shores and Sergeant Christopher Kibbey, were placed on administrative duty. They’ve since filed a suit against IMPD and Taylor, saying they were retaliated against after reporting the incident.