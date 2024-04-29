Indiana police dog retires

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — K-9 Maverick has retired.

The dog served the Indiana State Police for more than eight years.

State police say Maverick was responsible for the seizure of thousands of pounds of drugs.

They say he also once sat next to a suicidal person until the person agreed to go to a hospital, saving a life.

Maverick will enjoy his retirement with his longtime partner, who adopted him, police say.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.