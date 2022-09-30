Crime Watch 8

Indiana police: Paoli man charged after telling officers he may have shot neighbor

PAOLI, Ind. (WISH) — A Paoli man faces two criminal charges after he told law enforcement officers that he fired a high-powered rifle in his back yard and may have shot his neighbor, Indiana State Police said in a Thursday news release.

Tammy Schneider, of Paoli, was shot Sunday in the abdomen with a .300 Winchester Magnum round. She was stable at UofL Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. The shooting was reported along South County Road 310 West, which is about 2 miles southwest of Paoli.

Tyler Lee Cooper, 36, was formally charged Tuesday with aggravated battery posing a substantial risk of death, and criminal recklessness shooting a firearm into a building, according to online court records. His next hearing in Orange Circuit Court was set for Oct. 24. A $30,000 bond was set.

It was not immediately known if Cooper remained in the Orange County jail on Thursday night.

Paoli is about an hour’s drive northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.