Indiana state trooper in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana state trooper is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Trooper Azariah Keith was helping a pedestrian change a flat tire along the side of I-65 southbound near West 30th Street. Another trooper responded to help regulate traffic and provide safety to Keith while he helped the pedestrian. After Keith finished helping the pedestrian and began loading his equipment back into his vehicle, a vehicle passing by struck Keith and his vehicle.

Shortly after, Keith were transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine, Keith suffered serious injuries, but he is expected to make a recovery.

The driver who struck Keith is under investigation, and investigators believe the driver drove while impaired on alcohol.