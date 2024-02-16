Indianapolis man convicted for July 2021 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that Dwayne Wright has been convicted for his role in the July 2021 shooting death of Laura Gentry.

Gentry also suffered burns over 64% of her body after Wright set her on fire before he fled the scene. Wright was found guilty of murder and felon carrying a handgun with prior conviction. He was convicted after a three-day trial.

On July 9, 2021, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to an alley in the 1100 block of Medford Avenue on reports of a person shot. After arriving to the scene, officers located the 911 caller, who stated that he heard someone asking for help. Officers approached the rear of the residence and discovered Gentry on the back stoop suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and significant burn injuries.

Gentry was able to identify the man who shot and burned her as “OG Wayne” to officers before she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died due to a combination of thermal injuries and gunshot wounds.

“OG Wayne” was a nickname of Wright and, according to intel obtained by investigators, he fled to Texas after Gentry’s death.

Investigators observed the crime scene and discovered shell casings in the alley near where Gentry was found and a burned plastic bottle. It was determined that gasoline was inside the bottle. Forensic testing revealed that Wright’s DNA was on the plastic bottle.

Investigators gathered social media records and discovered messages from Gentry to an account of a man who was communicating with Gentry prior to her death. Investigators were able to determine that the account belonged to Wright.

“Ms. Gentry showed incredible courage in her final moments that ultimately led us on a path towards this conviction,” Prosecutor Mears. “The hard work and dedication from law enforcement and the community’s willingness to come forward throughout this investigation, helped hold the defendant accountable for his heinous actions.”