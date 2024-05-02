Discounted concert tickets offered during Live Nation’s ‘Concert Week’

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Live Nation is holding their tenth annual “Concert Week” ticket sale from May 8 through May 14.

During this time, select tickets for shows in Indianapolis will be on sale for $25.

Those shows include:

Brothers Osborne

Bryson Tiller

Chris Young

Cole Swindell

Jordan Davis

Justin Moore and Randy Houser

O.A.R.

Parker McCollum

Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo

Riley Green

Sarah McLachlan

The Beach Boys

The Kid LAROI

and more!

These artists will be performing at a variety of venues throughout Indianapolis like the Everwise Amphitheater, Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville), Old National Centre, and Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Those worried about possible “fees” applied at checkout, Live Nation has already applied those to the ticket cost. That means it is a flat $25 plus whatever city/state taxes that may apply.

Tickets and a full list of participating shows are available at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.