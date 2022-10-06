Crime Watch 8

Indy man arrested for using malnourished dogs for dog fighting

Editor’s note: This story contains images of injured animals.

MADISON, Miss. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested in Mississippi after police found 11 malnourished dogs in his van during a traffic stop. Police believe he used the animals for dog fighting.

Edward Bronaugh, 56, of Indianapolis, was arrested for transporting dogs for the purpose of dog fighting, animal cruelty and possession of a controlled substance.

The Madison Police Department said the case started with a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.

Officers became suspicious during the stop and searched the vehicle, finding marijuana along with several dogs that were inside multiple cages throughout the van. Police say the dogs were malnourished and one dog had injuries that they believe came from dog fighting.

Bronaugh was arrested and the dogs were taken to a local veterinarian for emergency care and treatment.