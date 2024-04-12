Indy man sentenced 11 years for $20K robbery of Carmel credit union

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis robber was sentenced to 11 years behind bars for robbing a Carmel credit union in 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana said on Friday.

Mike McConnell, 64, was sentenced after pleading guilty to bank robbery in May, stealing $20,000.

According to court documents, on May 8, McConnell went to a Teachers Credit Union and approached a bank teller, handing him a threatening note reading: “blow [the teller’s] f*****g head off” unless he handed over all the money at his station.

Carmel police responded to the scene and located McConnell. During a recorded interview with officers, McConnell admitted to robbing the bank and keeping the majority of the money in his car, a release said.

Police say he also said in the interview he used a portion of the money from the robbery to get his car out of pawn, buy new shoes, and buy drugs. Officers searched McConnell’s vehicle and foun $12,600 in cash and the clothing worn during the robbery.

McConnell was previously convicted of three armed robberies, six other robberies, and three batteries over a thirty-year span. He was most recently released from parole in November 2020, after his release from prison for a prior robbery spree, according to a release.

A judge ordered McConnell to serve three years probation following his release from prison and pay $20,000 in restitution.

“For three decades this violent criminal has terrorized innocent people, seeking quick money through force, violence, and intimidation. His crime spree stops here,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, in a release. “Violent crimes rob entire communities of their safety and peace of mind. Working closely with our partners at the Carmel Police Department and FBI, our federal prosecutors will continue our work to make our communities safer and hold violent, repeat criminals accountable.”