Crime Watch 8

Justice Department: Indianapolis woman bought gun for minor to commit crime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was arrested for lying to get a handgun to give it to a minor who planned to commit a “violent crime,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

She’s been identified as Tyesha Clark, 38.

According to the Justice Department, court documents say Clark purchased a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol from a licensed firearm dealer in March 2021. During the purchase, Clark lied and said she was the buyer of the firearm. Instead, investigators found, Clark purchased the firearm for a minor who she knew would use the gun to commit a “violent crime.”

If she’s convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison for each count, a Justice Department news release says. The release did not say how many counts she faces, and the court documents for the case were not immediately available in the federal online court database.

The release does not say if the minor actually used the gun to commit a crime.