Crime Watch 8

Kokomo Police say teen shot and killed his teen brother, detained for murder

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year old boy was found with two gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police say his little brother shot him.

Kokomo Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of Rainbow Circle in reference to the report of a person shot at 3:38 p.m. on April 30.

According to Kokomo police, a 14-year old shot his 17-year old brother and ran from the area. The 17-year old was flown to an Indianapolis where he later died from his injuries.

The 14-year old boy was located one mile from the scene. He was detained without incident, transported to the Kinsey Youth Center, and was booked in for murder, police said.

This case remains under investigation.