Lebanon man gets 10 years for intent to distribute meth in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon, Indiana, man who admitted his intent to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Terre Haute said in a Thursday news release.

Max W. Woodard II, 51, was stopped April 19 for a traffic violation on North Miami Gardens Street, which is north of U.S. 40 in northeast Vigo County near the unincorporated community of Ehrmandale. The release says court documents indicate Woodard was the only occupant of the vehicle. An officer asked Woodard to exit the vehicle and he refused. The officer found the vehicle’s door was locked.

Later, officers found 477 grams of meth in the vehicle. The release said Woodard was traveling to Terre Haute to sell the meth. The release’s headline also said Woodard trafficked meth in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties.

Investigators on April 20 went to Woodard’s home in Lebanon and found two loaded firearms in Woodard’s couch: a black 9mm handgun and a .22-caliber handgun. A third party had removed two more firearms from Woodard’s home before investigators arrived. All four guns belonged to Woodard. The release did not say Woodard faced any firearms charges.

Woodard pleaded guilty to an intent to distribute meth. The prison term from U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson also required Woodard to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years after his release from federal prison. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

