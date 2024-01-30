Man accused of killing 17-year-old Rush County girl agrees to plead guilty

Patrick Scott, 59, of Arlington, Indiana. Scott is facing murder charges in connection to the death and disappearance of 17-year-old Valerie Tindall, who was reported missing on June 7, 2023. Investigators discovered her remains on one of Scott's properties on Nov. 28, 2023. (Provided Photo/Rush County Sheriff's Office.)

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Patrick Scott, the man accused of strangling and killing 17-year-old Valerie Tindall, agrees to a plea deal for her murder.

The plea was filed in the Rush Circuit Court on Thursday with the agreement Scott, 59, will plead guilty to murder, not the additional charges of obstruction of justice and false informing to a law enforcement officer regarding the death of the Rush County teen.

According to the plea agreement obtained by News 8, the state agreed to sentence Scott to 57 years in prison, as well as paying $10,000 in restitution to Tindall’s family.

Court documents reveal that Scott told police he strangled Tindall with a belt because she threatened to “blackmail” him into buying her a new car.

The court has until 9 a.m. on March 11 to decline or accept the plea agreement.

