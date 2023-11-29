Sheriff: ‘Major development’ in case of missing Rush County teen

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Rush County Sheriff Allan Rice will make “a major announcement” Wednesday in the case of 17-year-old Valerie Tindall.

An Indiana Silver Alert was issued for Tindall a few days after she last seen June 7 in Arlington, an unincorporate community that’s about a 50-minute drive east of downtown Indianapolis, and 7 miles northwest Rushville.

On Tuesday, dozens of FBI agents and sheriff’s deputies converged on a home in the 2000 block of North Oak Street in Arlington. A tent was set up on the property, and investigators dressed in protective suits were seen removing items from the home.

A spokesperson for the Rush County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was related to Tindall’s disappearance.

Court records show a man living at the home in Arlington was charged with lying to investigators on June 10, the same day the Silver Alert was issued for Tindall. She was 17 when the alert was issued.

Neighbors of the home told News 8 they have not seen or heard from Tindall since she disappeared.