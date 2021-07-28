Crime Watch 8

Man arrested after 3 robberies at south-side gas stations

William Eland III was arrested for three counts of attempted robbery on July 27, 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD).

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday arrested a man involved in three Monday night robberies that happened on the south side.

According to IMPD, William Eland III was charged three counts of attempted robbery.

Police say the first robbery occurred at the BP gas station in the 4900 block of East Thompson Road just after midnight.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of South Emerson Avenue for a second robbery at the Speedway gas station.

Half an hour later, the third robbery was committed at a Shell gas station located in the 8900 block of South Emerson Avenue, according to police.

An officer was speaking with a victim when they had observed a man matching the description of the suspect given in all three robberies driving a black Kia Soul pulling into a parking lot.

Officers say additional information was given on scene that confirmed Eland III was the male they had observed.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.