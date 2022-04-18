Crime Watch 8

Man arrested for roommate’s murder in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police believe a man killed his roommate and dumped his body near Fort Harrison State Park.

The Lawrence Police Department arrested 26-year-old Dawaun Lewis in the case on April 15. He’s accused of killing 43-year-old William Romero in March. Romero’s body was found near Trilobi Drive and Lee Road near the northeast corner of Fort Harrison State Park on March 17.

Police said the body was covered by leaves and was discovered by a person walking their dog in a wooded area.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined Romero had been shot.

Police say the men were roommates in the 5300 block of Wheel Estates East Drive in Lawrence. LPD said evidence was found in the residence connecting Lewis to the murder.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for more info on the case.