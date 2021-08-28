Man critically hurt when shot by police at apartments on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a police shooting happened Friday night along Madison Avenue on the city’s south side, authorities said late Friday night.
However, on Saturday, IMPD reported in a review of the shooting that the man’s condition was critical but stable when taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 8:21 p.m. Friday to multiple reports shots fired in the 7700 block of Hackberry Court. That’s in the Greentree Apartments off Madison Avenue north of Stop 11 Road.
The first officer on the scene found a man matching the description given by a caller. While being asked by the officer to drop his gun, the man shot at the officer.
More officers arrived and continued trying to get the man to drop his gun before shooting him.
No officers were injured in the shooting, IMPD said in a news release.
About 10 minutes after police responded, medics were sent to a gunshot scene in the same block.
In a tweet at 8:44 p.m. Friday, IMPD said, “There is no known threat to the community.”
IMPD said at the crime scene that all people involved have been identified, but the department spokesman provided no names.
The officer who shot the man was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shooting investigations.
News release
"ASSIGNED DETECTIVE: Erika Jones; 317-327-3475; Erika.Jones@indy.gov
"Multiple officers had body-worn cameras which were activated at the time of the incident.
"Detectives continue to canvass the area for witnesses and other evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Erika Jones at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Erika.Jones@indy.gov.

"Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS."
