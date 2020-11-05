Man critically injured in shooting, drives himself to fire station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said a call came in just after midnight Thursday that a man drove himself to a fire station in the area of West 10th Street near Ben Davis High School after being shot.

Police said the man was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

Police, at this time, are unsure where the shooting took place.