Man dead after shooting at Bloomington gas station

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Bloomington gas station early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Circle S gas station, located in the 2100 block of North Walnut Street just after 2 a.m. on a report of a person shot, Bloomington Police Department said in a release to News 8.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the suspect left the scene before police got there and that the suspect knew the victim.

It’s unknown at this time what led to the shooting and the victim’s name has not been released.