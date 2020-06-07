Crime Watch 8

Man dead after shooting at Bloomington gas station

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Bloomington gas station early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Circle S gas station, located in the 2100 block of North Walnut Street just after 2 a.m. on a report of a person shot, Bloomington Police Department said in a release to News 8.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the suspect left the scene before police got there and that the suspect knew the victim.

It’s unknown at this time what led to the shooting and the victim’s name has not been released.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Deputy killed in California ambush by Air Force sergeant

National /

Protesters have marched for nearly 2 weeks, crowds get bigger

National /

New York City lifts curfew early following peaceful protests

National /

ISDH: 11 more Hoosiers die from coronavirus; 417 new positive cases

Coronavirus /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.