Crime Watch 8

Man dies, 2 others hurt in shooting in parking lot along Mitthoeffer Road

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to an incomplete 911 call just after 6:41 p.m. June 12, 2022, at 3702 N. Mitthoeffer Road. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and two other men were injured in a shooting Sunday night in a business area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to an incomplete 911 call just after 6:41 p.m. Sunday at 3702 N. Mitthoeffer Road. That’s a shopping mall with several businesses just south of 38th Street. Officers arrived to find the men in a car in the parking lot.

The man was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man and determine his cause of death.

Two other people in the car received minor injuries in the shooting. Police did not immediately provide information about them.

No information was immediately available on a suspect.