Man dies after being shot near Crown Hill Cemetery

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot Thursday less than a mile east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to investigate a shooting on Illinois Street just north of West 36th Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound on a sidewalk. IMPD says his vehicle was next to him, still running with music playing, and someone had taken shots at it.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police are still investigating and have not named any suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

