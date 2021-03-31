Man dies after shooting at gas station; person of interest being questioned

Indianapolis police detectives were investigating a fatal shooting on the night of March 30, 2021, outside of the Marathon gas station at 4921 W. 71st St. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Tuesday night after a shooting at a gas station at West 71st Street and Georgetown Road, and police were questioning a person of interest.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to 4881 W. 71st St., the address for the Pike Township Fire Department Headquarters. Dispatchers also received reports of a vehicle accident in the same area.

Officers found the man with a gunshot wound and provided first aid until medics arrived. The man was taken to a hospital before he died.

Detectives later learned the shooting had happened outside of the Marathon gas station at 4921 W. 71st St.

IMPD did not say Tuesday night what might have led to the shooting or give information on the man’s identity. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will provide the man’s name and cause of death once next-of-kin are notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.