Crime Watch 8

Man dies in hospital after being shot on near-southeast side

INDIDNAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was shot on the near-southeast side Friday afternoon later died in the hospital, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday.

IMPD say officers were dispatched to the intersection of South State Avenue and East Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive on a report of a person shot just after 1:30 p.m. Friday. They found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The man died several hours after arriving at the hospital, according to police.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.