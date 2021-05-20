Crime Watch 8

Man fatally shot on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a report of a death investigation on the city’s west side is now a homicide investigation.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4600 block of Bertrand Road around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on reports of a deceased man. That’s in a residential area near Georgetown Road and West 30th Street.

When they arrived to the scene they found a man dead from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police have not released the identity of the man or said what led to the fatal shooting.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.