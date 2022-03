Crime Watch 8

Man found dead in front yard of northwest side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead in the front yard of a home on the northwest side Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Eisenhower Drive around 5:30 a.m. That is near the intersection of 38th Street and Moller Road.

WEST SIDE DEATH INVESTIGATION: IMPD confirms a person was found deceased in the front yard of a home on Eisenhower Dr near 38th & Moller. Homicide detectives are on scene & trying to find out how the male died. I'm told there were reports of gunshots heard in the area earlier. pic.twitter.com/TZlNYgiO4C — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) March 14, 2022

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it is unclear how the man died and homicide detectives are on the scene.

There were reports of gunshots in the area before the man was found, according to police.