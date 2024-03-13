Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man hospitalized, shooting suspect arrested, 2 more sought in Anderson

Mugshots of Andrew Coppess (39), Brandon Young (34), and Patrick Brown (52), respectively. (Provided Photos/Madison County Jail and Anderson Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was hospitalized, a suspect was arrested, and police are searching for two persons of interest after a shooting in Anderson.

At 3:30 a.m. on March 7, officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 2700 block of West 16th Street. That is the location of the Bingham Square Apartments. After officers arrived to the scene, they secured the scene and began rendering medical aid to a male victim with gunshot wound injuries. The victim, identified as Justin Fahenstock, 36, was transported to a local Anderson hospital and remains in stable condition.

During the investigation, investigators collected evidence from the scene and spoke with multiple witnesses. They also identified and arrested one of the alleged suspects: Andrew Coppess, 39.

The investigation remains ongoing despite the arrest. Investigators are searching for two persons of interest who are evading contact. Those two persons of interest are Brandon Young, 34, and Patrick Brown, 52.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Young or Brown contact 911, Detective Cora Garcia with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6729. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Five most overpaid men’s college...
All Indiana /
42nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day...
All Indiana /
Dramatic moments from U.S. history...
All Indiana /
3 men charged with federal...
National News /
Plan to install new leaders...
News /
Winchester police searching for robbery...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indiana delegation backs TikTok ban
Political News /
Indiana dashboard adds 32 COVID...
Coronavirus /