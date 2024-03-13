Man hospitalized, shooting suspect arrested, 2 more sought in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was hospitalized, a suspect was arrested, and police are searching for two persons of interest after a shooting in Anderson.

At 3:30 a.m. on March 7, officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 2700 block of West 16th Street. That is the location of the Bingham Square Apartments. After officers arrived to the scene, they secured the scene and began rendering medical aid to a male victim with gunshot wound injuries. The victim, identified as Justin Fahenstock, 36, was transported to a local Anderson hospital and remains in stable condition.

During the investigation, investigators collected evidence from the scene and spoke with multiple witnesses. They also identified and arrested one of the alleged suspects: Andrew Coppess, 39.

The investigation remains ongoing despite the arrest. Investigators are searching for two persons of interest who are evading contact. Those two persons of interest are Brandon Young, 34, and Patrick Brown, 52.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Young or Brown contact 911, Detective Cora Garcia with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6729. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.