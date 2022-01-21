Crime Watch 8

Man sentenced to 110 years in prison for 2 murders outside strip club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Thursday to 110 years in prison for killing two people outside of a west-side strip club in 2019, authorities say.

A jury in November convicted Terrance Lee Warren Jr., 24, of murdering Charles Reeves and William Walker about 1 a.m. May 11, 2019, outside of Club Venus, 3535 W. 16th St.

Reeves was found shot in front of the strip club, while Walker was found shot in the parking lot. A “disturbance” happened outside the club before the shooting, said a news release issued Friday by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

“As the altercation escalated, people can be seen in the video running away and ducking. Warren can be seen shooting a handgun. Reeves is seen walking and texting in front of the building as bullets strike the pavement before he falls to the ground. Walker can be seen running towards a vehicle when he collapses. Warren fled the area after the shooting,” the release said.

Investigators said the shooting was captured on security video. An anonymous tip was received, saying an individual known as “Man Man” was responsible for the murders.

The release issued Friday said, “When presented with photos of the suspected shooter, the business’ manager was able to identify Warren by his nickname and noted that he was throwing money in the club on the night of the shooting. In an interview with investigators, Warren identified himself in a still photo from the security footage of the shooter.”

The jury also found Warren guilty of carrying a handgun without a license.