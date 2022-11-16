Crime Watch 8

Man sentenced to 145 years in prison for six counts of child molestation

ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been sentenced to 145 years in prison for molesting four children as young as the age of six.

Thomas Beall, 37, has been convicted for six counts of child molesting. According to court documents, Beall has been convicted for molesting four children as young as the age of six on multiple occasions over a span of four to five years in Albany, Indiana. Prosecutors say Beall committed the crimes in a chamber outside, and in a bedroom inside his home.

Delaware County deputies received reports of a sex offense against a child in July 2019. Prosecutors say two children said they had been involved in sexual relationships with Beall since they turned six years old in Sept. 2015.

Prosecutors say another girl said she’d been involved in sexual relationships with Beall since she turned ten in 2015. The girl told investigators Beall forced her to participate in sexual activities with her multiple times. Beall had also been sexually involved with a fourth child since she turned seven in 2014.