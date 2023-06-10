Man sentenced to 50 years for 2021 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for the July 2021 murder of 24-year-old Kane Baca, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

In the early morning of July 31, 2021, officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent to an apartment complex on Coquina Key Drive on the city’s west side.

When investigators arrived, they found Baca in the parking lot of the complex with multiple gunshot wounds. Baca was able to speak with officers and inform them that it was Mirabel who shot him before he died.

Mirabal was later arrested and charged with murder. He was convicted of murder in May after a three-day trial.