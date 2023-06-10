Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man sentenced to 50 years for 2021 homicide

Close-up of judge gavel. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for the July 2021 murder of 24-year-old Kane Baca, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

In the early morning of July 31, 2021, officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent to an apartment complex on Coquina Key Drive on the city’s west side.

When investigators arrived, they found Baca in the parking lot of the complex with multiple gunshot wounds. Baca was able to speak with officers and inform them that it was Mirabel who shot him before he died.

Mirabal was later arrested and charged with murder. He was convicted of murder in May after a three-day trial.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Can a chatbot preach a...
International News /
Woman arrested for crashing vehicle...
Crime Watch 8 /
Evansville mother arrested after 3-year-old...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indiana Grown: Mrs. Murry’s Naturals
Local News /
Person detained after 3 people...
Crime Watch 8 /
Canada’s wildfire season is off...
National News /
IMPD: Missing 7-year-old found safe
Local News /
IMPD: Juvenile injured in southeast...
Crime Watch 8 /