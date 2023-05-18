Indianapolis man convicted for 2021 shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Ryan Mears announced Thursday that Corey Mirabal has been convicted of murder for the July 2021 shooting of 24-year-old Kane Baca. Mirabal was convicted after a three-day jury trial.

In the early morning hours of July 31, 2021, Indianapolis police responded to an apartment on Coquina Key Drive on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located Baca in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Baca spoke to officers and indicated that Mirabal was the individual who shot him. Baca was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Baca’s girlfriend stated that they were in her apartment when Mirabal arrived at the front door. When Baca went outside to speak with Mirabal, multiple shots were fired.