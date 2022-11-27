Crime Watch 8

Man shot and killed on Indy’s northeast side, ruled as homicide

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning has died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue and East 18th Street.

Officers found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police say the person was taken to an area hospital. He was in critical condition, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival by medical staff.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.

