Man shot, killed on northeast side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a Thursday morning shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of East 42nd Street and North Post Road for a report of a person shot.

IMPD said officers arrived on the scene and found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound and other unspecified trauma.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

