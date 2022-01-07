Man, woman in relationship killed in east-side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a woman are dead after a shooting on the city’s east side Friday morning.
Around 10 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 6100 block of Nelson Place for a welfare check.
Upon arrival, officers were greeted by members.
The family members had entered the residence and found the man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial investigation suggests that the incident may have been a murder-suicide.
The two were known by family members to be in a relationship.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.
If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, IMPD encourages you to seek assistance from one of their domestic violence awareness partners in Indianapolis, such as the Julian Center, which can be reached at 317-920-9320.
If you are currently experiencing abuse and not in immediate danger, call IMPD’s non-emergency line at 317-327-3811 so an officer can respond.
Domestic violence, sexual assault resources
- Children’s Bureau and Families First sexual assault counseling and advocacy: Call 317-634-6341 and ask to speak to a sexual assault advocate.
- The Julian Center: 24-hour Crisis Line: 317-920-9320.
- Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- 24-hour Sexual Assault Crisis Line: 833-338-7277
Mental health resources
- NAMI Helpline: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264)
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- Be Well Indiana Crisis Helpline: 211
- Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs mental health webpage