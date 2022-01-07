Crime Watch 8

Man, woman in relationship killed in east-side shooting

Two people were found shot to death on the city's east side on Jan. 7, 2022. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a woman are dead after a shooting on the city’s east side Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 6100 block of Nelson Place for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers were greeted by members.

The family members had entered the residence and found the man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation suggests that the incident may have been a murder-suicide.

The two were known by family members to be in a relationship.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, IMPD encourages you to seek assistance from one of their domestic violence awareness partners in Indianapolis, such as the Julian Center, which can be reached at 317-920-9320.

If you are currently experiencing abuse and not in immediate danger, call IMPD’s non-emergency line at 317-327-3811 so an officer can respond.