Marion Co. Sheriff wants Orlando Mitchell moved to Indiana Dept. of Correction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal filed a motion Wednesday morning asking to have Orlando Mitchell, the man accused of killing sheriff’s deputy John Durm on Monday, to be moved to the Indiana Department of Correction.

According to court documents obtained by News 8, Forestal believes Mitchell poses a “risk of serious bodily injury or death to others.”

As of Monday just after 5 p.m., Mitchell was being held at the Johnson County Jail, online jail records say.

Investigators believe Mitchell used his handcuff chain to strangle Durm at the Criminal Justice Center on Monday.

Durm was bringing Mitchell back to the Criminal Justice Center after a medical appointment when Mitchell assaulted him inside the sally port and took control of the prison van.

Mitchell was arrested after crashing the van into a nearby utility pole.

Mitchell was being held on murder charges for the death of 32-year-old Krystal Walton. Police say Mitchell admitted to the shooting Walton, the mother of his child, outside of a day care at Holmes Avenue and 10th Street early on Sept. 16, 2022.

