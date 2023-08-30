Menards security guard, customer die after shootout at Indianapolis store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Menards security guard and a customer have died after a shootout late Wednesday afternoon at the home improvement retailer on the city’s northeast side, police say.

The security guard died at IU Health Methodist Hospital, said Capt. Don Weilhammer with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The customer died after being taken in “very critical condition” to an operating room at Eskenazi Hospital, Weilhammer said.

Police did not immediately share publicly any additional information about the two men.

Officers just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday were sent to a report of two people shot at the store at 7701 E. 42nd St. That is east of the I-465 interchange for Pendleton Pike, which is also known as U.S. 36 and State Road 67.

The shootout happened at the exit to the store’s lumberyard, Weilhammer said. He noted that IMPD could not immediately determine what led to the shootout, but investigators planned to get surveillance video and talk to witnesses to find out what happened.

Customers’ trailers are inspected at the lumberyard’s exit, which is a routine practice for lumber retailers, Weilhammer said.

The lumberyard was closed for the investigation, but the store remained open at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Dustin Keedy at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at dustin.keedy@indy.gov.