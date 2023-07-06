Muncie man gets 41-year sentence for causing 2017 crash that killed girl

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A judge Thursday sentenced a Muncie man to 41 years in prison after a jury ruled he caused a single-rollover crash that killed a 6-year-old and injured three children and an adult, the Delaware County prosecutor says.

Nathaniel Leon Jordan, 33, was convicted of of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, three counts of neglect of a dependent, and driving while suspended.

At 4:35 p.m. May 28, 2017, troopers were dispatched to the Muncie Bypass just north of South Meeker Avenue in reference to a personal injury crash. Dispatch told responding units that a child had possibly been ejected from the vehicle.

Officers arrived and found 6-year-old Taelyn A. Woodson dead outside the van.

According to preliminary investigations, Jessica Skeens, 28, of Farmland, was driving a van north on the Muncie Bypass and arguing with Jordan, her boyfriend, when he allegedly punched Skeens in the cheek several times and grabbed the steering wheel, causing her to lose control of the van, which rolled over into the ditch.

Three out of the four children who were in the back seat were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police say while speaking with Jordan and Skeens they detected a strong smell of alcohol on their breath.

On May 30, 2017, Skeens was arrested for her role in the fatal crash that killed her daughter.

On Aug. 15, 2019, Skeens was convicted of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in body, three counts of neglect of a dependent, and possession of marijuana. On Sept. 19, 2019, Skeens was sentenced to 41 years in prison. Toxicology reports revealed Skeens had a blood-alcohol level over Indiana’s 0.08 threshold.